Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Jun 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on June 15. Rains and thunderstorms are expected in southern, south-eastern and northern regions of the country. Hail is possible in eastern parts.

According to Kazhydromet, strong wind is forecast in some areas with a dust storm to hit southern regions. Fog will blanket north-western regions.

Wind speed in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions and in the daytime in Almaty region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is expected in South Kazakhstan region. Dust storm will hit the region at night.

Fog is expected in Kostanay region.

Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible in the daytime.

Fervent heat is predicted for Almaty, Atyrau regions and in some areas of the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.