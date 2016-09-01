Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Sep 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan today, Sep 1. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in western, north-western parts only. Freeze and fog are forecast for northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Wind speed will increase in some areas, with a dust storm to hit southern and south-eastern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-23 m per s. Dust storm is possible there.

Wind speed in Mangistau, Atyrau regions, in the daytime in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Extremely high fire risk is predicted for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.