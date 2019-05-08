EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 08 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Sunny weather to prevail across Kazakhstan May 8

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will prevail across Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 8.

    According to Kazhydromet, rains and thunderstorms will hit southwestern parts of the country. Fog and dust storm as well as gusting wind are forecast for some areas.

    Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20mps at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 23mps. Dust storm will hit the region too.

    Gusting wind up to 15-20mps is expected in Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorm will hit some areas of Mangistau region.

    Patchy fog will descend in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!