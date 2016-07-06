Super typhoon takes aim at Taiwan

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - Taiwan is bracing for the region's first super typhoon of 2016, which is expected to grow in speed and power before it hits the island around Thursday evening local time, CNN reports.

In just 48 hours, Nepartak has rapidly strengthened from a tropical storm with wind speeds of 110 kilometers per hour (70 miles per hour) to a roaring super typhoon with winds hitting 240 kph (150 mph) -- and it could surge even higher.



Until now, the northwest Pacific had experienced its longest streak on record without a named storm, totaling 200 days since December 2015, after several severe typhoons in the previous year caused millions of U.S. dollars of damage to Taiwan as well as at least eight deaths.



Flooding rainfalls in excess of 100 millimeters are expected to fall across Taiwan when the typhoon makes landfall, which is already causing waves of up to 13 meters at sea, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



Food prices in Taiwan jumped ahead of the typhoon, local media reported, while transportation minister Ho Chen Tan promised Taoyuan International Airport would be able to withstand a direct hit from the storm.



The super typhoon originally developed on Sunday in the open waters of the Pacific, south of Guam, and has been steadily moving to the northwest -- it's currently forecast to reach Taiwan by Thursday night or Friday morning local time, according to Taiwain's Central Weather Bureau.



Taiwan Central Emergency Operation Center spokesperson Li Wei-sen told CNN super typhoon Nepartak would probably make landfall on the east coast and the emergency center would be up and operational from 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) on Wednesday.



Nepartak is likely to maintain its super typhoon status and could reach the equivalent of a category 5 hurricane (253 kph or 157 mph).



