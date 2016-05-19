Superbugs to kill someone every 3 seconds by 2050

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance says that superbugs that are resistant to drugs will cause fatal infections and kill one person every three seconds by 2050, according to BBC health news.

The global review calls for a revolutionary way of dosing medicine, especially antibiotics to prevent unceasing death led by such infections, Xinhua reports.

According to the statistics of the review, since it started in mid-2014, over one million people have died from such infections.

It also described superbugs as a big risk as terrorism, against which people haven't developed new antibiotics effective enough to fight.

Therefore, the review sets out plans to kick off campaign to raise global awareness of superbugs and their deadliness, and also calls on global organizations to establish funds for relative research and developing new antibiotics.

The review was coordinated by the UK economist Jim O'Neill to analyze this global problem.