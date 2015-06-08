Supermodel Kate Moss escorted off flight by police

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Supermodel Kate Moss has been escorted off a plane at Luton airport after reportedly being disruptive.

The Easyjet flight had arrived from Bodrum in Turkey on Sunday afternoon. In a statement, Bedfordshire Police said they "were called to assist staff in escorting a passenger from a flight arriving into Luton airport this afternoon". No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested, BBC News reports. Easyjet confirmed police had met flight EZY2232 from Bodrum to London Luton on Sunday owing to the behaviour of a passenger onboard. The airline went on to say it "does not tolerate disruptive behaviour and will always report any incidents to the authorities". A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "The passenger had been reported as being disruptive on the flight. "Officers attended and escorted the passenger from the plane. No formal complaints were made against her and she was not arrested."