Supporting young scientists of paramount importance, Beibit Turabayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Supporting budding scientists is of paramount importance, especially during the Year of Youth, believes head of the SDC Public Fund Beibit Turabayev. He is adamant that projects of young Kazakhstani scientists will put Kazakhstan on the map, Kazinform reports.

According to Turabayev, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has always paid utmost attention to the growing generation and went to great lengths so that our schoolchildren and students obtained the best knowledge in Kazakhstan and abroad through various programs.



"The President makes sure that our youngsters have an opportunity to go in for sport and unlock their talents. That is why today we have so many gifted youngsters. As the Kazakh leader noted in his speech, investing into human capital worldwide is considered one of the most important investments of the state. This year will be even more productive, because the Head of State officially declared it the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan. This is a huge impetus for all of us and a good chance to prove our worth," Beibut Turabayev noted.



He reminded that at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth President Nazarbayev tasked to increase financing of young scientists.



"These people work to make our future more comfortable. I am confident that their projects will put Kazakhstan on the map. It is a wide decision to invest money into their innovations," Turabayev added.



Recall that the Year of Youth officially kicked off in Kazakhstan on January 23 this year. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed young Kazakhstanis at the opening ceremony the same day.