    21:55, 22 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan names new Chief of Staff

    appointment
    Photo: Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan

    Kundyzbek Abdrassilov has been appointed to the post of the chief of staff of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kundyzbek Abdrassilov is graduate of the Auliye ata and Zhambyl Humanitarian Technical Universities. In 2023, he obtained his master’s degree from the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

    Prior to this appointment, he held the post of the deputy chief of staff of the government office of Kazakhstan.

    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
