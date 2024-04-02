EN
    12:38, 02 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Supreme Audit Chamber should tightly regulate budget and state assets, President

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Head of State received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, they debated further upgrading the efficiency of the public audit and fiscal controls system.

    The Head of State said the task of the Supreme Audit Chamber is to ensure tight control over efficient and rational use of budgetary funds and state assets at the republican and local levels.

    In his turn, Smailov shared his vision for further development of the country’s public audit system.

    Following the meeting the Head of State expressed confidence that the experience and professionalism of Alikhan Smailov would help him competently develop all assigned tasks.

    On April 1 the Head of State decreed to appoint Alikhan Smailov as chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.

