Supreme Court delegation to visit Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan's Supreme Court headed by its Chairman Kairat Mami is going to visit Beijing (China) on April 11-12.

The delegation will meet Head of the Supreme People’s Court of China and will visit the State Academy of Judges.

The delegation includes Judge of the Supreme Court Madiyar Balken, Chairman of the Akmola Regional Court Nurgazy Abdikanov, Chairman of the West Kazakhstan Regional Court Bek Ametov and Deputy Head of the Department for Maintenance of Courts’ Activity of the Supreme Court Assiya Kassenova.