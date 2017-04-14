Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting kicked off in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has kicked off in Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Moldova are participating in the meeting.

The heads of state are expected to hear a report of the Eurasian Economic Commission about its activity in 2015-2016.

The forum participants will discuss trade-economic cooperation with other countries, in particular with Iran, on the expediency of signing a temporary agreement on the free-trade zone with this country.

The members of the Supreme Council will also discuss the possibility of granting the status of the EAEU observer country to Moldova due to an official address of President Igor Dodon on this matter.

The meeting in Bishkek is expected to take a decision on amendments to the regulations of the EEC work and adopt some documents aimed at development of the EAEU’s economic activity.



