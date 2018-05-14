Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session underway in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - The regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the heads of state has begun in Sochi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First of all, during a meeting in the narrow format, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Nikol Pashinyan and congratulated him on the election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

Vladimir Putin underlined that during today's meeting, it is necessary to summarize the Eurasian Economic Union's results and take a number of strategic decisions on further deepening of integration. "Presiding over EAEU organizations and bodies in 2018, Russia proposed an extensive program of joint action. (...) Serious achievements have been made in many of the above directions. The domestic trade and the supplies of goods and services to the third countries are growing. The structure of exports is improving, the share of products with high added value is expanding. We are creating new joint ventures and launching promising projects. As a consequence, the gross domestic products of all Member States of the Union are rising," the President of Russia said.

According to him, there are good opportunities for close cooperation in such areas as nuclear and renewable energy, ecology, medicine, space, tourism, and sports. "It would be useful to pay more attention to cooperation in the social and humanitarian sphere, education, and in deepening interregional and cross-border relations," Vladimir Putin added.



As Kazinform previously reported, the agenda of the session includes 15 issues, 2 of which will be considered in the narrow format. Meanwhile, one of the key items on the agenda of the session is the signing of the Agreement on EAEU's international treaties with third countries, international organizations or international integration associations.