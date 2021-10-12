EN
    20:50, 12 October 2021

    Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to convene Oct 14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair on October 14 the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The sitting will be held via a videoconferencing, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held at the initiative of Belarus.

    The Heads of State will debate pressing issues of the Eurasian Economic Union and further development of economic cooperation between the EAEU member states.


    Eurasian Economic Union President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
