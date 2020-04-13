Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to hold online conference on coronavirus prevention

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A working meeting of the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be devoted to the prevention of coronavirus infection and ensuring economic stability in the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reported citing the EEC website.

The online meeting will be held on April 14 at the initiative of the Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.



