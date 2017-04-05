Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to meet in Bishkek

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Bishkek on 14 April. The decision was made during a session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on 5 April, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The EEC Council discussed matters related to customs cooperation and trade policy. Special attention was paid to international economic cooperation with third countries.



The session approved the draft report on the results of major international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2015-2016 that will be presented to the leaders of the EAEU member states.



The vice premiers of the EAEU countries also reviewed draft resolutions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on major macroeconomic policy guidelines for the EAEU member states for 2017-2018 and considered changes to the rules of operation of the EEC. If the presidents approve the changes, the EEC Council will be vested with authority to make decisions in the field of customs regulation. The list of sensitive issues on which the EEC Board takes decisions by consensus will likely be expanded.



Those changes to the rules of operation that will be approved by the heads of state will come into force simultaneously with the EAEU Customs Code, the press service noted.



The agenda for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council includes Moldova's application for observer status in the union.



The session of the EEC Council considered matters related to cooperation with Iran that the presidents of the EAEU countries will discuss in Bishkek.