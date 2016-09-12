Supreme Mufti congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha holiday.

“Dear compatriots! Please let me congratulate you on the much-anticipated and one of the greatest holidays of the Muslim community – Eid al-Adha. For many centuries, Islam has given spiritual support to our people. This bright holiday became an integral part of our spiritual heritage, therefore we have been preparing for its celebration with a particular care.

Eid al-Adha is a wonderful holiday which unites people and calls the mankind to improvement of their faith and showing gratitude and patience.

The Head of the Kazakhstan Muslims Spiritual Administration called the citizens of the country to offer charity support and show compassion to the needy, widows and orphans, especially to the lonely old people.

Let Allah accept your prayers and deeds as well as our sacrifices performed for His name. I wish well-being to your families, success in your work, strong health and firmness of spirit!" the letter of congratulation reads.

Eid al-Adha is the second of two religious holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide each year. It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God's command, before God then intervened, through his angel Jibra'il and informs him that his sacrifice has already been accepted. This day Muslims around the world slaughter animals. The meat from the sacrificed animal is preferred to be divided into three parts. The family retains one third of the share; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbors; and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.