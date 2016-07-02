EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 02 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Supreme Mufti congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstani Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly has extended congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.

    "Dear compatriots! Dear brothers!

    I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the upcoming holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid al-Fitr!

    Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting. It is a holiday of mercifulness, unity, prosperity and kindness.

    I wish every family good health, well-being, success and prosperity!

    Let Allah bring peace and accord to our land, let our independent state prosper!" the congratulatory message reads.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Religion News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!