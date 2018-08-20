Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan extends Eid al-Adha greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Chairman of the Spiritual Board of the Muslims of Kazakhstan (SBMK), Supreme Mufti Serikbay kazhi Oraz, has extended his greetings on Eid al-Adha, the holy festival of the Muslims, Kazinform reports.

Extending his greetings, the Supreme Mufti wished health, wellbeing, and prosperity to the families of the country's Muslims.

As the head of the SBMK said, on this day all relatives and friends call on each other to express their kind greetings and blessings.

He also mentioned that at the initiative of the Head of State, an official holiday was declared on the occasion of Eid al-Adha that calls for unity and harmony.