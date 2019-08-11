EN
    11:39, 11 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan extends Eid Al Adha greetings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Serikbai kazhy Oraz extended his Eid Al Adha greetings to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

    He congratulated all Kazakhstanis on holy Eid Al Adha and wished their families good health, prosperity and well-being.

    Serikbai kazhy Oraz reminded that Eid Al Adha is a special holiday for all Muslims.

    He wholeheartedly wished everybody all the best and kindness.

