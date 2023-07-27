EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:57, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Suspect detained after 5-hr standoff with police after stabbing man in Seoul

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    INCHEON. KAZINFORM - A man was detained Thursday following a five-hour standoff with police after stabbing a person over a money dispute in Incheon, west of Seoul, officials said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

    The suspect in his 50s allegedly stabbed the victim in front of a multi-home residential building before fleeing to the victim's house on the building's third floor.

    Police and rescue workers found the victim, in his 60s, bleeding and lying in front of the building after he made an emergency call at 5:21 a.m., saying he had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the wound was not life-threatening, the officials said.

    The suspect had initially refused to surrender, threatening to throw himself off the building, but he eventually came out of the house and was detained at around 10 a.m., officials said.

    The police had installed a safety air mat outside the building to prepare for a possible fall.

    Police plan to question the suspect in order to investigate the details of the incident.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!