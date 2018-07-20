EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:40, 20 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Suspect in murder of Denis Ten detained

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A suspect in murder of famous Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten has been detained, the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.


    "One of the suspects Nuraly Kiyasov, 1994, a native of Zhambyl region, was detained and put into temporary detention centre. In the presence of a lawyer he  made a full confession admitting his guilt. The second suspect has been already identified, he is also wanted for murder of Denis Ten," Almaty prosecutor Berik Zhuirektayev told a breifing.

    The pre-trial investigation is underway.

    As earlier reported, Denis Ten, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in men's figure skating, died in a hospital in Almaty on Thursday afternoon, after he had been attacked by two unidentified men and stabbed to his death.

