Suspect of mass shooting in Chicago suburb charged with 7 counts of 1st-degree murder

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Robert Crimo III, the 22-year-old suspect of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Xinhua reports.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart announced the charge at a news conference on Tuesday. If convicted, the suspect will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

More charges against Crimo III will be issued, Rinehart said.

At another news conference on Tuesday, police confirmed the death toll of the shooting has risen to seven, and adjusted the number of people wounded to 46.

Sergeant Christopher Covelli from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect pre-planned the attack for several weeks, used a high-powered rifle and fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, and acted alone in the attack.

Police found a second rifle in Crimo III's vehicle when he was arrested Monday, besides the one recovered at the scene.

Highland Park is an affluent neighborhood 40 km north of Chicago.

Its residents are holding a candlelight vigil for the deceased Tuesday night with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attending