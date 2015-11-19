EN
    23:25, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Suspected mastermind of Paris attacks killed during police raid in Paris suburbs: prosecutor

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Suspected mastermind of Paris attacks on November 13 Abdelhamid Abaaoud was "officially identified" among the terrorists killed during a police raid on Wednesday, the office of Paris Prosecutor announced in a statement on Thursday.

    "Abdelhamid Abaaoud was just officially identified after comparison of fingerprints, and killed during the raid," according to Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins. A raid was carried out early Wednesday morning in northern Paris suburbs Saint-Denis after sources tipped the French police off on Monday about the whereabouts of Abdelhamid Abaaoud.

    Abdelhamid Abaaoud is a Moroccan-origin Belgian jihadist who is believed to be the mastermind behind Paris attacks that killed at least 129 people.

    Source: Xinhua

