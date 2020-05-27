EN
    11:22, 27 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Suspects behind smuggling of $2,2 million face masks detained thanks to customs officers

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – Over the period of May 1-16, drivers of 15 trucks at the Syrym checkpoint located in the West Kazakhstan region were detained while trying to smuggle personal protective equipment without corresponding documents, Kazinform reports with the reference to the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During the inspection customs officers have discovered personal protective equipment (medical, respiratory masks, etc.) for a total value of USD2.2 million (KZT994 million). When crossing the state border the carriers submitted fake electronic invoices. The estimated amount of damage to the country's budget is KZT284 million.

    The investigation files were transferred to the Department of Economic Investigations of West Kazakhstan region.


