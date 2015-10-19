Suspects detained in brutal murder of hockey wife in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Police have detained two men suspected of brutally murdering Mariya Fadeyeva, the wife of ex-player of HC Barys Astana and captain of HC Torpedo Yevgeniy Fadeyev.

The East Kazakhstan police spokesperson Sergei Shushenkov said at a press conference on Monday that the suspects in the brutal murder were tracked down and detained. According to him, the police seized the money and evidentiary items stolen from the Fadeyevs' apartment in Ust Kamenogorsk. Sushenkov also confirmed that the motive for the murder was robbery. The two suspects were taken into custody. At this stage of the investigation, the police have not released the suspects' names or any other details. Recall that the 30-year-old Mariya Fadeyeva was killed in Ust-Kamenogorsk on October 14. Her husband Yevgeniy found her lifeless body at the crime scene.