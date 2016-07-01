Suspended Brazilian head Rousseff wants to return to President's Office

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Dilma Rousseff said Thursday she is going to return to office to restore the country's economy and rights of the population.

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said Thursday she is going to return to office to restore the country's economy and rights of the population, local media reported.

"I will return, if I return in August, I will restore the country and put an end to these words of hatred and racism that helped to stage a coup... We will return rights of the population, we will restore this country's economy," Rousseff said as quoted by the TeleSUR TV-channel.

In May, the upper house of the Brazilian parliament voted 55-22 to start impeachment proceedings against Rousseff after she was accused of concealing the country's budget deficit ahead of the 2014 re-election. Rousseff regards the impeachment proceedings as an illegal coup attempt.

Rousseff has been suspended from office for 180 days, pending trial. Vice President Michel Temer is assuming presidency during that period.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com