Suspicious box prompts evacuation of Astana railway station

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police have evacuated a railway station in Astana today after a suspicious box was found, the Astana police confirmed.

The box was found on the railway tracks at around 1:00 p.m. Over 500 commuters and workers of the railway station were evacuated and the area was cordoned off. Authorities on the scene reported that the suspicious box found on the tracks turned out to be empty. The train station was declared safe about 2:35 p.m. Trains have now resumed running and no delays are expected.