SV Trans Logistic staff familiarized with Tokayev's election program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the staff of SV Trans Logistic specializing in cargo operations, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the workers of the company were informed of the focal points of Tokayev's election program.



Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning kicked off across the country on May 11. The presidential election will be held on June 9.