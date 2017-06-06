Swede completes his camel trip across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A tourist from Sweden, Christian Bodegren completed his camel trip across Mongolia and Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The journey of a 43-year-old Swede in Kazakhstan began in early 2016 in the village of Lepsy, Almaty region, and ended at the Caspian Sea.

Christine Bodegren managed to walk a long distance across Mongolia and Kazakhstan. He saw all four seasons in the steppe. According to him, this experience changed his life.

"A lot of people told me that I would not survive a winter in Kazakhstan alone with a camel. But I did it, and I'm proud of it, saying you were wrong(...) And thank you to everyone who helped me to bring this project into reality. It is very important to learn about other countries and cultures. I hope, my film will open something new for you", - he added.