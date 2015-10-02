15:38, 02 October 2015 | GMT +6
Sweden 'increasingly experimenting' with six-hour workdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An increasing number of businesses in Sweden are said to be experimenting with six-hour working days.
Reports say that Toyota service centres in Gothenburg switched 13 years ago, and more recently an app developer and a retirement home made the change.
Employers across the country are following suit, according to the Science Alert website.
Productivity is said to be up compared to eight-hour days. Staff are reportedly happier, with more time spent outside work.
In return employees are banned from using social media at work; there are fewer pauses and meetings... the aim being that staff will be more motivated to work more intensively, Kazinform refers to Euronews.com.