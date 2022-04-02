EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:20, 02 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Sweden abolishes COVID-19 law

    None
    None
    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Sweden abolished its COVID-19 law as of Friday, no longer classifying it as critical illness, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Swedish parliament announced that COVID-19 does not pose a threat to public health and it has been removed from the critical illness category.

    Also, the ban on entry into Sweden for foreign nationals was lifted.

    Sara Byfors, deputy head of the Public Health Directorate, said that the coronavirus does not affect the society any longer thanks to vaccination, and so the coronavirus law was abolished.

    The Swedish government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions as of Feb. 9.

    According to official figures, Sweden has recorded 18,363 virus-related deaths and over 2.4 million cases so far.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Europe World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!