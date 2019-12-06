EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:35, 06 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Sweden appointed Chair of OSCE in 2021

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Sweden has been appointed Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021, according to the Government Offices of the country, AZERTAC reports.

    The decision was taken unanimously by the OSCE’s 57 participating States at the organization’s Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday.

    The OSCE is a security policy cooperation body with 57 participating States. All European States plus the United States, Canada and central Asian countries participate in the OSCE on equal terms. The OSCE’s activities are based on a broadly defined view of security that includes military arms control, human rights, legal certainty and democracy.

    Slovakia, which currently holds the Chairmanship of the OSCE, will hand over the role to Albania on 1 January 2020. Sweden will in turn assume the Chairmanship in 2021.

    Tags:
    OSCE World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!