EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:18, 17 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Sweden reports coldest temperature in decades

    frosts
    Photo: Xinhua

    Sweden experienced its coldest weather in 58 years after a village in the country's north reported a record-low temperature, Anadolu reports. 

    The record-breaking cold weather was seen on Jan. 5 with -44.6C (-48.2F) in Vittangi in Kiruna municipality, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) said Tuesday

    Sverker Hellstrom, an operations manager at SMHI, said they delayed the announcement to the public to be sure about such a cold record.

    Sweden recorded its lowest-ever temperature in 1966 with -52.6C (-62.6F) in the Norrbotten region.

    Tags:
    World News
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!