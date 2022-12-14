EN
    22:20, 14 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Sweden's annual inflation at 41-year high in November

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Sweden's annual inflation was at 11.5% in November, up from 10.9% in October and hitting its highest level since August 1981, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The country's statistical office also announced on Wednesday that monthly inflation was at 1% in November, jumping from 0.2% the previous month.

    On an annual basis, the largest price increase was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 18.6%.

    Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels posted a rise of 17.61%, and furnishings and household goods 15.4%.

    Meanwhile, communications saw a negative inflation rate of 0.12%.


