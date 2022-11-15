EN
    22:20, 15 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Sweden's annual inflation at over 3-decade high

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Sweden's annual consumer inflation rate rose to 10.9% in October, a 31-year high, according to data released on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    October's figure, the highest since February 1991, was up from 10.8% in September, the Statistics Sweden data showed.

    Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages surged 17.2% year-on-year in October, up from a 16.1% hike in September. Transport prices went up 11.5% in October, accelerating from 9.7% in the prior month.

    On a monthly basis, consumer prices index rose by 0.2% in October, the slowest pace in the last three months.

