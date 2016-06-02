Sweden Trade Council to open bureau in Tehran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture Mohsen Jalalpour said on Wednesday that five memoranda of understanding have been signed between the Chamber and Sweden Trade Council and added that STC is intended to open a bureau in Tehran, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks after a meeting with Head of Sweden Trade Council Ms. Ilva Berry and the Council's Middle East Deputy Head Sharif Seyed.

Jalalpour said that Iran's Chamber and the Sweden Trade Council are to draw a joint road map for the two countries' businessmen and traders.

According to the official, several decisions were made in the meeting, including opening up an STC bureau in Iran until September, planning for a visit by Swedish trade and economic delegation to Iran, deciding about the compisition of the first Swedish trade delegation due to visit Iran which will take four groups of medical, transport, food, auto spare parts company representatives to the Islamic Republic and exchanging information between Iran's Chamber and the Swedish Council.

Meanwhile, representatives from 70 Swedish companies gathered in Hotel Sheraton in Stockholm to meet with Iran's 60-strong economic delegation and discuss issues of mutual interests including industry, mines, energy, agriculture, information and communication technology, banking, investment and tourism.

Source: Trend.az