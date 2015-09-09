Sweden unveils newest ice hotel

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - As winter looms on northern horizons, Sweden's Icehotel is making its comeback.

But after 26 years is this frozen institution still cool? It might be too early to judge, but its creators have unveiled new designs they hope'll keep their guests chilled out, CNN reports. Among them, a life-sized ice elephant. Due to open its doors in Jukkasjarvi, northern Sweden, on December 11, the Icehotel is rebuilt each year to a new blueprint using 5,000 tons of ice taken from the nearby River Torne in March and cold stored over the summer. It melts away in spring. This year, the hotel's creators say a bumper ice harvest has yielded blocks that are 10 centimeters thicker than usual. They've also unveiled the latest designs for the 19 suites that are described as both boutique accommodation and "ephemeral art project." Read more here