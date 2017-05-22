Sweden wins 2017 IIHF world title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Sweden men's national ice hockey team has defeated Canada winning 2017 IIHF World Championship title, Lenta.ru reports.

The match was held in Cologne, Germany on May 21. The result was the victory of the Scandinavian country in shootouts.

At the end of the middle period it was Victor Hedman, a Swedish defenseman, who broke the ice. Ryan O'Reilly tied the game at 1-1 in the final frame. The sides then notched no goal till the end of the period and during 20-minute overtime.

In the shootout, the teams made for 4 shots each. The Canadians failed to score, whereas Sweden pocketed 2 goals.

Canada won in two previous world championships. The Swedes last won the tournament in 2013.

In the third-place match the Russian team beat Finland scoring 5:3.