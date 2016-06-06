Swedish diplomat visited N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov met today with Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan Christian Kamill. Head of the Swedish Trade and Investment Council ‘Business Council' Igor Vlasyuk attended the meeting too, Kazinform learnt from the regional administration.

Welcoming the guests, Erik Sultanov noted that Kazakhstan is notable for favorable investment climate as it creates all required conditions for doing business successfully.

“North Kazakhstan is an agricultural region. We produce one third of the republican volume of grain. Processing industry has rich potential. We have already started building a butter processing plant together with Chinese partners. We collaborate with German, Italian, Finnish, Chinese and Russian companies. I hope we will launch joint projects with Sweden too,” said the Governor.

In turn, Christian Kamill noted that this is his third visit to the North Kazakhstan region.

“Taking into account the structure of the region’s processing industry and the efforts taken on attraction of investments, it was decided to send a business-delegation of Sweden namely to the North Kazakhstan region. It is some kind of preparation for a big meeting scheduled for October. I believe that our businessmen will find a common language,” said the Swedish Ambassador.

A Swedish delegation headed by , is expected to visit the North Kazakhstan region in October. The delegation plans to meet with major agricultural producers of the region.

Erik Sultanov stressed that the leadership of the North Kazakhstan region was ready to discuss the details of the visit.



