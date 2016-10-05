Swedish Minister for Rural Affairs to address investment forum in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The 2nd International Investment Forum Kyzylzhar Invest 2016 is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 500 delegates - potential investors from Italy, China, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia as well as entrepreneurs from all corners of Kazakhstan participate in the forum.



Head of the Germany-Kazakhstan Agro-Political Dialogue project Diethard Rudert believes the forum gives an opportunity to find entrepreneurs processing agricultural products in North Kazakhstan region and tell German business about them.



"I have just been to the exhibition of agricultural products and I am really impressed with local producers. I will tell our businessmen about what I have seen there," Mr. Rudert said.







Authorities of the region, reps of Kazakhstani and foreign companies and investors of the region are expected to take the floor at the 2nd session of the Regional Investors' Council within the framework of the forum.



Sven-Erik Bucht, Minister of Rural Affairs of Sweden, will participate in the plenary session of the forum "North Kazakhstan region - Northern Gates of Kazakhstan".



The Kazakhstan-Sweden Business Forum is scheduled to be held the same day. Its participants will discuss issues of processing of agricultural products and prospects of agricultural sector development in North Kazakhstan region. Afterwards, the Swedish Minister will visit a number of processing enterprises in the region.