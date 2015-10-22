Swedish police shoot man who attacked school with sword, five injured

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Swedish police shot a man who attacked a school with a sword in a town in western Sweden, the Goteborgs Posten newspaper reported Thursday.

The suspect was shot by police and is in serious condition.

One of five people injured after a man attacked a school with a sword in western Sweden has died, according to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Earlier in the day, the perpetrator, wearing a mask, attacked the school with a sword. An adult and four children were injured, according to local media. Some media outlets claim that the suspect was wielding a knife, not a sword.

A neighboring school was on alert amid the situation, and students were held inside.