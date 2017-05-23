EN
    22:34, 23 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Swedish tourist walks from Almaty to Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Swedish tourist Christian Bodegren crossed Kazakhstan from Almaty to Atyrau on foot, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I left Almaty, heading to the west of Kazakhstan, to Atyrau, 8 months ago, with my fellow traveler - a camel named Guljat. I set out to see all the seasons in Kazakhstan and achieved my goal. On the way, I met a lot of wonderful people who helped me to see your life and understand traditions and customs," Christian said.

    The Swede's acquaintance with Kazakhstan does not end in Atyrau. From Atyrau, he will travel to Astana.

    "In Astana, I want to participate in EXPO-2017, where I will show my film about nomads," he added.

     

