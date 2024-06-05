Sweltering heat approaching south of Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather will persist across the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing rain to many regions, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail are expected on June 7-8 in the north, central part, and east Kazakhstan.

The scorching heat is predicted to grip the country’s south with mercury soaring up to 35-43 degrees Celsius and 35-40 degrees Celsius in the southeast. Heat indexes will rise to 30-38 degrees Celsius in the west on June 6-7. Air temperature will slightly drop from 22-30 degrees to 20-25 degrees Celsius in the north, northwest, and central part.