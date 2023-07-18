Sweltering heat batters Almaty, mercury hits 40-42°C

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city emergency situations department and Kazhydromet warn that the searing heat with a mercury reading 40-42°C is set to persist in the city. The fire threat remains extreme, Kazinform reports.

The rescuers urge to avoid the sun during the hottest hours of the day to prevent heat strokes, not to leave kids unattended in the cars.

In case of emergency contact 101 or 112 rescue services.

Searing heat will grip the city until July 20.