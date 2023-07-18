EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:20, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Sweltering heat batters Almaty, mercury hits 40-42°C

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city emergency situations department and Kazhydromet warn that the searing heat with a mercury reading 40-42°C is set to persist in the city. The fire threat remains extreme, Kazinform reports.

    The rescuers urge to avoid the sun during the hottest hours of the day to prevent heat strokes, not to leave kids unattended in the cars.

    In case of emergency contact 101 or 112 rescue services.

    Searing heat will grip the city until July 20.


    Tags:
    Almaty Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!