Sweltering heat to linger across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail are expected in some parts of Kazakhstan today, July 10. Only western, southwestern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Some parts of the country will see gusty wind and patches of fog at night and in the morning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions will observe patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Fervent heat is forecast to grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, most parts of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions.