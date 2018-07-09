Sweltering heat wave to subside across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold air masses are heading towards Kazakhstan from the European part of Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Sweltering heat with temperatures ranging between 40-45°C observed in the southern regions of the country this weekend will subside. Cool and moist air from the European part of Russia will sneak into Kazakhstan's territory in next three days.



But fervent heat will give way to colder temperatures not only in the south of the country. Rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind will hit northern Kazakhstan. Occasional rains are possible in the south of the country, especially mountainous areas.