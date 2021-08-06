Sweltering temperatures expected in Kazakhstan Aug 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts high temperatures for most parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will range 23-25 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and wind at 5-10mps, gusting up to 15-20mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to be at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is forecast.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to range 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 39-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Heat wave with the mercury going as high as 35 degrees Celsius is to persist locally.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, and 7-12mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for thunderstorm.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature will be at 19-20 degrees Celsius at night and 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm as well as 37 degrees Celsius heat wave in the south during the day.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 39-41 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is predicted to see in places dust tides and 42 degrees Celsius heat wave.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 27-29 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to range 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 39-41 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is to hit locally.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 31-33 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to brace for heat wave sending temperature up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain at night, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorm locally.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to range 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to be at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 21-23 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime