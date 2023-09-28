EN
    19:36, 28 September 2023

    Swimmer Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan wins 2nd medals at 19th Asian Games

    swimmer
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin claimed his second bronze at the ongoing Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Kazakhstani’s Adilbek Mussin came third in the men’s 50m butterfly event at the tournament.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Adilbek Mussin brought Kazakhstan the men’s 100m butterfly bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

    The country has an overall of 22 medals, including 16 bronze ones.

