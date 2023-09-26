Swimmer Diana Taszhanova sets Kazakhstan’s new record at 19th Asian Games

Kazakhstani swimmers Xeniya Ignatova, Diana Taszhanova and Sofia Spodarenko competed in the swimming events at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China today, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Diana Taszhanova clocked the distance in 4:13.47 in the Women’s 400m Freestyle event. Her result not only allowed her to propel to the final, but also helped her set Kazakhstan’s new record.

Another Kazakhstani Xeniya Ignatova also eased into the final of the Women’s 200m Backstroke event covering the distance in 2:14.98.

Sofia Spodarenko was placed 11th in the Women’s 100m Freestyle event after clocking the distance in 57.16.