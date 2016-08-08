Swimmer Dmitriy Balandin: I was unable to show what I'm capable of

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin claims he wasn't able to show what he's capable of in Men's 100m breaststroke in Rio de Janeiro.

Balandin finished 8th covering the distance in 59.95 seconds.



"It is very difficult to compete in the final of the Olympic Games. I was unable to show what I'm capable of. Of course, I'm very disappointed with the result," Balandin said after the event.



He added: "Unfortunately, today wasn't my day. But I will compete in 200m race in couple of days."



It was British swimmer Adam Peaty who won the gold medal in men's 100m breaststroke and even broke his own world record by completing the distance in 57.13 seconds. He set his previous world record of 57.55 seconds on August 6 at Rio Olympics.